Un refuge crée une maison de retraite à destination de ses chats séniors (vidéo)

Welcome to our little retirement village ???? We have a number of cats who live with us at SCR permanently. Mostly due to age and in some cases, medical issues, these cats will never be rehomed. We have built them a lovely forever home for them to live out their retirement years in, where we can give them all the care and love they need. Some of these cats have sponsorship programs available, to help with the cost of their vet bills. Sponsorship starts at £15 per year and is available for Harry, Sirius, Shannon and Zephie ???????? If youre interested in sponsoring one of our OAPs, please reach out via email at [email protected] ???? #straycatrescue #rescuecat #rescuecatsoftiktok #adoptdontshop #adoptme #rehomingcat #rehomingcats #bedfordshire #ukrescuecentre #rescuecats #rescuecharity #adoptcat #ukrescuecat #ukrehoming #rehomingkittens #rescuekitten #rescuekittensoftiktok #adoption #candycrush10