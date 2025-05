Rejeté pour avoir trop miaulé, un chat est ramené au refuge après avoir passé seulement 2 jours dans sa nouvelle famille (vidéo)

Having to keep a smile on your face when you can feel an animal’s broken heart is so hard… we are so sorry Porchy. The silver lining in his return is that we think it’s the universe’s way of saying that Porchy deserved better. Porchy is 1.5 years old and is happy as long as he can sleep in bed with you and hangout next to you at home. He loves people SO much and gets along with cats as well. You can apply to adopt or meet Porchy by filling out a cat adoption application at FurKids.org. #sad #cats #catsoftiktok #catlover #atlanta #atl #georgia #adoptdontshop #animalrescue #adoptme @Furkids Atlanta