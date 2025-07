À 12 ans, ce chat presque aveugle et sourd prouve qu’il n’est jamais trop tard pour s’amuser (vidéo)

Back by very popular demand… Mateo, the gentle lion with the big meows ???? This 12-year-old wonder is blind, a little deaf, and a lot beloved. He’s still figuring out his new indoor kingdom, but the head bonks are flowing, the meows are still cronchy, and towards the end… he even shows me how softly he knows how to play ???? If you didn’t already love him, you will now. PS: The little paw tap on the toy at the end? I’m still crying. #SeniorCat #CatSitterLife #CatTok #CronchyMeow #SpecialNeedsCat #GentleCat #CatsOfTikTok