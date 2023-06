Un Saint-Bernard négligé par ses anciens détenteurs fait une rencontre qui va bouleverser sa vie (vidéo)

Meet Sullivan aka Sulley. This neglected Saint Bernard came to me late Monday night after he was found alone in a rural area. He has severe skin issues, overgrown nails, was crawling with fleas and you can tell it’s painful for him to walk. Despite his awful condition, he is the sweetest boy ever!! All he wants is love. He takes treats gently and leans into you for pets. For anyone wanting to help Sullivan with his recovery, I’ve listed ways to donate towards his rescue, @Caitie’s Foster Fam - thank you so much!! Venmo @ caitiesfosterfam (3719) Cashapp $caitiesfosterfam PayPal.me/caitiesfosterfam Caitiesfosterfam.org/donate #saintbernard #houston #caitiesfosterfam #fosterdog #cffsullivan