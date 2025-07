Supposée être partie faire les courses, cette femme rentre finalement avec un énorme toutou de refuge à la maison (vidéo)

Our shelter is getting overcrowded with dogs so I decided to pick up a foster. Four beautiful dogs came in under socialized. One got adopted, one went to foster right away. There were two left so I took this nervous nelly. I’m gonna lay by him all night and see how it goes??????#adoptdontshop #rescuedog #shelterdog #savealifeadoptapet #shelterlife #shelterdogsoftiktok #savealife