Sourde et pratiquement aveugle, une chienne âgée est retrouvée abandonnée dans un parc avec une note déchirante (vidéo)

Meet Sheba, a sweet 15-year-old pup who needs your love and support. Found tied to a park bench with a touching note asking for kindness, Sheba is now safe with Tiny Paws Rescue, ready to begin her journey toward healing. Upon arrival, Sheba was scared and spent hours huddled in a corner, unsure of her surroundings. With gentle patience, she’s starting to relax, enjoying her meals and even a much-needed bath. Though her fur was matted and her skin irritated, we could see how much better she felt afterward. Sheba is exploring her new home and making friends with other dogs. While she’s still hesitant about being picked up, she’s open to soft pets and may become more comfortable with handling as she gains confidence. Sheba requires medical care, grooming, and more to help her fully recover. We’re working hard to ensure she gets the best care possible, and you can help make a difference! Your generous donations can transform her life. At this time, Sheba is not yet available for adoption as she continues her recovery. Thank you for being a part of Sheba’s journey to a brighter, happier future!?Ways to Donate: PayPal: PayPal.me/TinyPawsRescuePANJ Venmo: @Tiny-Paws-Rescue Cash App $TinyPawsRescue Credit Cards-Website: www.TPRescue.org?Or shop Sheba’s Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/SLL2FC6LHQ8O?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0WeFdcnHlgVJwUIMe_39q2iehdKTaGX66n-ofV1S5SNmTy06EnsWdODvM_aem_AZcMjB79k8X15AvwmxL6S3oyV2u5b2JITEYFJzuVfxD-oZU-ZLdXkhefim1NWjGLKD-SuDBkuuQhe8OdetZmjYNR?#rescue #rescuedog #tinydog #fyp #foryoupage #rescued #saved #abandoned #seniordog