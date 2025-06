Ses chiots quittent le refuge un à un, cette chienne regarde partir sa dernière famille sans savoir quand viendra la sienne

Meet Zelda, a loving mom who entered the shelter with her four adorable puppies. As fate would have it, all her puppies found forever homes, leaving Zelda behind, alone and forgotten. This heartbreaking video shows Zelda’s despair after three of her puppies were adopted, leaving her with her last baby, Bertie. Shortly after, Bertie was also adopted, leaving Zelda with nothing but loneliness. Zelda’s story is a painful reminder that mothers like her often get overlooked. With no interest in adopting her, Zelda is likely to end up on the euthanasia list, a fate no loving animal deserves. Let’s Change Zelda’s Story! Please share this post far and wide, so we can find Zelda a forever family who’ll love and cherish her. Time is running out, but together, we can save her life. #A816605 (3 year, german shepherd) RESCUE EMAIL: [email protected] Devore Animal Shelter 19777 Shelter Way San Bernardino, CA 92407 909-386-9820 Monday - Friday: 10am - 6:30pm Saturday - Sunday: 10am - 5pm