Renvoyé 4 fois au refuge parce qu’il avait trop d’énergie, ce jeune chien cherche aujourd’hui une famille qui l’aimera tel qu’il est (vidéo)

Meet Echo! Echo is a 2-year-old Chihuahua Mix that unfortunately came back to us as a surrender. Even though he got brought back, he doesn't let that slow him down one bit! He is so happy all the time and can be such a playful cutie. Playing with toys, eating treats, and going on walks are just some of his favorite things. Echo would be great with adults and children!