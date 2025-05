Âgée de 13 ans, cette chienne vient de perdre son maître, mais est adoptée par une famille qui a parcouru plus de 1 300 kilomètres pour elle (vidéo)

UPDATE: A FAMILY DROVE 12 HOURS ALL THE WAY FROM PENNSYLVANIA TO GEORGIA JUST TO ADOPT ROXANNE!! WATCH HER FREEDOM RIDE VIDEO ON MY FEED! ???????????????????? This sweet senior is Roxanne! She is 13 years old and found herself at the shelter after her person passed away. ???????????? The family couldn’t take her, so now she’s heartbroken and confused, just waiting for someone to give her a second chance. She’s up for adoption at Cobb County Animal Services — 1060 Al Bishop Dr, Marietta, GA. Could you give her a nice and loving home for her to spend her golden years? She doesn’t ask for much, all she asks for is a nice and warm bed, love, and affection… ?????????????? • • #senior #seniordog #boxer #boxerrescue #rescue #adopt #dog #marietta #frostedface