Le parcours émouvant de Betty, une chienne ayant vécu un calvaire avant de goûter au bonheur (vidéo)

Animal abuse and neglect never ends and we pray for it too! Between work, Dottie, Wilson, and Betty it has been a busy few weeks. Betty is slow around new people and we can't blame her. This is the girl we trapped this past Sunday with a massive vagina prolapse.