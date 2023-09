L’euphorie d’une Golden Retriever lorsqu’elle déménage dans une maison avec jardin (vidéo)

Pov: Apartment raised dog finally getting the yard of their dreams???? We moved to our very first house a couple days ago. Mika had no idea what was waiting for her until the moment she saw the big grassy backyard right in front of her eyes???? she couldn’t believe this entire thing was hers! She was bouncing and running for a whole 20 minutes. She became the happiest dog???? and that was the moment we knew we made the best decision???? #happydog #citydog #cutestgoldens #dogsarethebest #doglover