Il voit un chiot abandonné au bord d'un lac courir après une camionnette et décide de lui offrir la vie qu'il mérite

Last Thursday I went fishing and came across a puppy that was dumped at Lake Louis Burtschi. When I pulled in, a truck was leaving and a puppy was coming my direction, chasing the other truck. Who knows if those people are who dumped the pup. I turned around for a sec trying to get the truck’s attention and they sped off. Then I go back toward the puppy and it had walked out on the dock. I then got out of my truck and that’s where the video picks up. I took her to a vet/family friend, who was 10 min away. No microchip. They gave a rabies vax and checked her stool. Had a parasite so they gave meds to treat with along with flea/tick meds. I saw some ticks on her and took her to a groomer for flea/tick bath. They plucked 40-50 ticks. Poor thing. When my late dog Bud passed, I kept his stuff - dog bowls, seat cover, etc, so I went by my Mom’s house to get all of that along with a spare crate my Mom had. We eventually got home and we settled in. She ate. She got in the crate and slept all night without crying. Vet thinks she’s 5-8 months old and doubts she will grow much more. 21 lbs. Has all her adult teeth. I reached out to some rescues but haven’t heard back yet. I’ll care for her and love on her until she has a good home. I wish I could keep her for good but my current life situation doesn’t allow it. :( Considering what month it is and that I found her at Lake Louis Burtschi, I named her June Lou for the time being. Feel free to share with anyone who may be interested in the sweetest soul. Located in Central Oklahoma. #rescuedog #rescue #savethepuppies