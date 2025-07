"Il n’est pas responsable d’être né ainsi", ce chiot sourd et partiellement aveugle abandonné sur l'autoroute attend juste d’être aimé (vidéo)

Keller is a special pup with a gentle soul, looking for his forever family in Marietta, GA. ???????? As a double merle, he was born with congenital hearing and vision impairments—but that doesn’t stop him from being curious, loving, and full of potential. At Homeless Pets Foundation, we believe every dog deserves a chance, no matter their needs. With patience and the right kind of love, Keller will make an amazing companion. Ready to open your heart to someone extraordinary? Visit us at http://homelesspets.com to meet him! ???????? #HomelessPetsFoundation #AdoptDontShop #DoubleMerleAwareness #SpecialNeedsDog #RescueLove #PetAdoption #MariettaGA #ForeverHomeNeeded #DeafDogsOfInstagram #BlindDogsCan #RescueDogLove ?????????????