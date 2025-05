Ignorée lors d'un évènement d'adoption, cette chienne voit des centaines de ses semblables partir avec leurs nouvelles familles en attendant sa chance

Cali is an absolute sweetheart and a staff favorite here at Animal Care Society. She is a heart-stealing 2-year-old Plott Hound mix weighing 60 Ibs, waiting for a second chance at a forever home filled with love and care. This sweet pup finds joy in the simple things - she's housebroken and adores learning new tricks with the help of treats. Cali already has a good foundation of training and knows basic commands such as sit and lay down. Her intelligence and eagerness to learn make her a delightful student, and she will undoubtedly thrive with continued training and positive reinforcement. #animals #dogs #louisville #kentucky #fyp

