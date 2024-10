Grâce à son habitude d’offrir des jouets au personnel de son refuge, une chienne attire l’attention des internautes et trouve sa maison pour toujours (vidéo)

She makes us smile every morning ??????????? Meet Nibbles, the sweetest 5-year-old who’s looking for a forever home ???? After losing her mom and her home, she’s ready to share her unconditional love with a new family ???? Nibbles is friendly, affectionate, and a little quirky—she loves to snuggle and give kisses. She’s great with other dogs, walks calmly on a leash, and enjoys playtime in the yard. ?????? If you’re looking for a calm, loving companion who just wants to be by your side, Nibbles is the perfect match. She will make the perfect family dog. Adopt her and wake up every day with a smile! Please don’t pass her up! She will be forever grateful if you take her home and share your toys with her! ?????? To meet Nibbles, or any other pet, visit www.humanebroward.com and complete the pre-adoption application. Then visit the Humane Society of Broward County located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312. The adoption kennels open daily at 11 a.m. and appointments are not required. #rescuedog #shelterdog #adoptme #adoptdontshop #dogsofinstagram #florida #fortlauderdale #dogstagram #doglover #retriever #dogsoftheday #dogrescue #dog #instadog #instadaily #bullybreed #americanbulldog #pittie #bulldog #germanshepherd #pittiesofinstagram #summer #pleasehelp #mutt #muttsofinstagram #nibbles #ShelterDog #foreverhome