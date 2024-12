Grâce à l'aide apportée par 2 bonnes samaritaines, un chien abandonné dans un caddie retrouve son propriétaire qui le cherchait depuis un certain temps (vidéo)

Dog abandoned at the parking lot ???? ???? 2124 E McDowell Rd Phoenix, AZ Found an abandoned dog in the Food City parking lot today ???? The workers said he’d been out in the cold since before they opened. We couldn’t take him home, but we made sure he had food and gave him an old jacket from our car to keep warm. We called a local shelter to rescue him, hoping he finds a loving home soon. He was so sweet—it breaks my heart to think anyone could do this to such an innocent soul. ???? #RescueStory #phoenix #arizona #dogsoftiktok #fyp