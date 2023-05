Elle aperçoit une chienne malade et terrifiée au bord de la route et se donne pour mission de la sauver

Replying to @AMaehler Sydney is home from her first of many vet visits and here is what they had to say… They estimate her closer to 4 years old. She has an old pelvis fracture on the right side. This injury was untreated resulting in two severe hematomas (the swelling on her back and underside). They drained 4 liters of blood from her today! She is scheduled to have surgery next week. The vet and radiologist were shocked she’s even walking. Sydney’s foster parents will help her tackle her issues one by one. She’s no longer fighting alone and has a great support system by her side. Thank you so much everyone that has donated for her care! Her first vet visit was ,800. Venmo @lolasluckyday PayPal [email protected] https://www.lolasluckyday.com