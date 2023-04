Autrefois utilisée dans des laboratoires, une chienne pleine de qualités est prête à vivre une nouvelle histoire (vidéo)

If Nutmeg was a #carebear she would be called Love-a-lot Bear because she has an infinite amount of love to give to her favorite humans. If she was a #disneyprincess she would be #sleepingbeauty because when she sleeps she has the cutest snores. She is an #americanbulldog who is just looking for a furever home to give her the TLC she needs to continue to thrive. Please apply today if interested in adopting a professional cuddler! #beaglefreedomproject #rescuedogsrock #adoptdontshop???? #fosteringadoptingsaves #becrueltyfree #animalrightsmatter #americanbulldogs #americanbulldogsoftiktok

