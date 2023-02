Aussi incroyable que cela puisse paraître, la famille de ce chien au doux regard l'a ramené au refuge (vidéo)

Arnold ???? Arnold needs someone to love him! This sweet 6-year-old Weimaraner mix was sadly given up because his family had no time for him ???? Arnold is a darling fellow who is very calm, very affectionate and would make excellent family dog. He would probably even do well with other dogs with a similar laid-back temperament. Won’t you please give this older gentleman the love he needs? ?????? #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #dog #dogsofttiktok #weimaraner #dogvideos #adoptme #florida #shelterdog #adopt

