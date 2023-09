Au refuge, cette « chienne invisible » se cache dans son chenil pour fuir le contact avec l'Homme (vidéo)

Please share for Carlie ???????? Carlie has been waiting for a home for almost half a year ???? That’s longer than any other dog at our shelter ???? Sadly, Carlie used to hide in the back of her kennel, where adopters could not see her, so she went overlooked for months. She was so hidden that she became known as the invisible dog ???? Well, we’ve been working with Carlie every day with positive reinforcement and we moved her to our most public kennel to help socialize her, and guess what? This sweet girl is slowly coming out of her shell! ???????? Carlie is now learning to trust and is coming to the front of her kennel. She’s even getting the courage to ask for treats with her paw! ?? Carlie is what we call a “Pup in Progress” and she is coming along so well! She is a young girl, only 1 years-old. She has so much life ahead of her and plenty of time to become the confident dog she really wants to be. Now, all Carlie needs is an adopter or foster family that will let her continue her progress at her own pace, but in the comfort of a loving home. Can you adopt or foster dear Carlie? ?????? If you cannot adopt or foster, please share Carlie’s post! ???? Carlie’s adoption fee has kindly been sponsored by @JRDUNN JEWELERS To meet her, please start by submitting an application online (link is in bio) then come on in. We’re open 7 days a week. The Humane Society of Broward County is located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Adoptions open at 11am. Call 954-989-3977 ext. 6 with any questions ?? #rescuedog #shelterdog #adoptme #adoptdontshop #humanebroward #fortlauderdale #florida #dogvideos #southflorida #miami #browardcounty #miamidade #dogs #dogoftheday #dogsoftiktok #dogshelter #animalshelter #fyp #foryou #shepherd #shepherdmix #shepherdsoftiktok #germanshepherdmix #pupsinprogress #shydog #foryoupage