Aramis, le chien déprimé du refuge, retrouve la joie de vivre lors d'une journée au parc (vidéo)

Aramis! ?? Our most handsome underdog Aramis, who has been waiting over 165 days for a home, had a big day out at the park ?? Shelter life is taking a toll on this curious 2-year-old fellow. He’s getting frustrated and depressed. This is never good for a shelter dog ???? Aramis is a great dog that loves to explore and would be a great hiking partner. Can he be your new adventure buddy? ???? #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #dog #adopt #dogsoftiktok #adoptme #rescuedog #florida #pittiesoftiktok #staffy #dogs