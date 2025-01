Après le décès de leur propriétaire, ces 3 chiens ont été abandonnés comme des « déchets indésirables » par ceux qui auraient dû prendre soin d’eux (vidéo)

Their owner passed away and instead of the family giving them one shred of love or kindness … they just left them on the property like trash they never wanted . The new owners moved on and found them there and called animal control. Now these sweet souls are shattered over the loss of their owner and the loss of what they thought was the life they had. Now they are at an over crowded rural shelter. That amazing shelter team is trying all they can but their needs surpass what they can give. We need to step in. I need our army to do that.. here is what we need: ????foster offers- All seem incredibly friendly but shut down and sad. We need warm, loving, understanding Foster’s who will give tlc. They do not have to stay together but we won’t leave any behind at the shelter so we need commitment on each. ????all 3 need medical care so we need pledges. Please pledge in the comments and when we save them we will comment back so you can honor that pledge . ????share share share . We need their story seen and let’s find safe loving places for them to land . ????sc but moving to clt nc with us soon. Foster can be anywhere within reasonable travel distance . ????????apply to foster or adopt in my bio #rescue #help #needyou #seniordog #lab #hound #adoptme #loveyou #forgottennowfamilyrescue #dobetter