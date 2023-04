Ils achètent une maison, y trouvent un chien abandonné par les anciens propriétaires et prennent une merveilleuse décision (vidéo)

The people that sold our house to us left behind their 10yr old dog they had since it was a puppy. I was so stressed we wouldnt get the house and something bad would happeb to her. We are going to maje her life so good. She will never be left all alone tied to a tree. [email protected]

