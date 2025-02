Abandonnés dans une ferme un jour de grand froid, 5 petits chiots croisent la route d’une âme bienveillante (vidéo)

Replying to @Sera Breyton puppy update! i will absolutely keep up with each one until they are all adopted. i’m doing my best to ignore mean comments but sheesh yall. thank you to all the kind and supportive folks out there. you make the world a better place. i can post again once all are adopted. please consider adopting from local shelters. there are so many GREAT dogs who need homes. ?????? #puppies #texas #update