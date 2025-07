« Vraiment ? Tu veux m'aimer ? », un chat errant bagarreur est devenu le plus doux des minous depuis qu’il se sent enfin aimé (vidéo)

Captain came to us about two months ago after living a rough life as a stray. He wasn’t neutered and was constantly getting into fights with other cats, so much so that the person feeding him feared he wouldn’t survive another one. When he arrived, he was covered in wounds, especially on his underside, and had to be kept in a kennel on special litter while he healed. But this past week, Captain finally got his freedom. Now he can stretch out, explore, snuggle into cozy beds, and play with the other cats. And best of all, now that he’s neutered, no more fighting! He’s truly settling into his soft side. Captain is incredibly sweet. He still looks a little rough around the edges, but don’t let that fool you because he loves affection. When you pet him, he looks at you like, “Really? You want to love me?” and it just melts your heart. He purrs and kneads with joy, soaking up every bit of kindness. Captain could do well in a home with another calm cat and is so ready to leave the street life behind forever. ???????? As part of our Adopt-a-Cat-a-Thon, his adoption fee is just this week. Please consider opening your heart to Captain, he deserves to spend the rest of his life knowing what love truly feels like. ???????? Apply to meet or adopt Captain here: https://martincountyhumane.org #adoptacat #4thofJuly #animalshelter