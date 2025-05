Un chat victime de mauvais traitements réapprend à faire confiance aux humains et à être aimé auprès de sa mère d'accueil (vidéo)

Thanos was covered in dirt, grease and dried blood when we found him. His matting was so bad that he was having a hard time grooming himself. We had to cut off most of the fur on his tail because of the tar-like consistency that had hardened onto it. It took almost 2 months of cleaning him to finally see his actual coat color. To top it off, Thanos showed clear signs of a neglected cat. For over two months we worked on building his trust in humans and helping him gain confidence. We did this by scheduled meal times and his favorite treats. One of the biggest ways to build a cat's confidence is through playtime. When we tried that for Thanos, it broke our hearts to realize that this little guy didn't know how to play. So we had him watch as we played with the other cats. After a few days he caught on. From there it was smooth sailing. His confidence started to rise and yesterday (for the first time) he decided to show us his belly.???? Thanos has a dental appointment coming up. Once that is done he will officially be ready for adoption! #catsoftiktok #rescue