Son propriétaire l’abandonne pour une excuse insensée, une bénévole se bat pour lui offrir une nouvelle famille

I normally don't post cats as soon as we get them, but this story broke my heart. Everest is the sweetest boy who was dealt a bad hand in life. I will make it my mission to find him the best home. He deserves so much more than the life he's lived so far. Everest won't be available on the FurKids website until he gets altered (hopefully within a week or so), but you can still apply to adopt him at FurKids.org.