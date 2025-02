Une jeune chatte errante s'offre une nouvelle vie en s'invitant à bord d'un tracteur (vidéo)

Yesterday, our newest rescue, Lil’ Puddin’ Pop, got all fixed up. She tested FIV negative, got up to date on vaccines, and was spayed. The vet thinks she’s just under six months old. Puddin’ came home acting like nothing had happened and is back to being her happy, snuggly self. We do need to follow up with our regular vet as Puddin’ has a tooth that does not look good, which is strange for her young age. We will update you all when we know more. Puddin’ went from sleeping outside in the frigid cold, not being fed, being kicked (we found out this detail yesterday ????), and being thought of as a pest to being the most adored, beloved little kitty. We are absolutely obsessed with her and she’s already fitting in so well. Sometimes being in the right place at the right time really works out for everyone. Welcome to sanctuary life, Puddin’! You are now forever loved and safe. ???? *** *** *** #happycompromisefarm #animalsanctuary #animalrescue #fromferaltofamily #formerlyferal #farmcats #calicocat #dilutecalico #adoptdontshop #spayandneuter #catdistributionsystem #secondchances #rescuedandloved #foreverhome