Nourrie tous les jours par une jeune femme, cette chatte errante décide qu’il est temps de lui présenter ses chatons (vidéo)

My heart!!! She was stopping by every day for food and water making sure she felt safe before she brought her little babies over ???? of courseeeee we’re going to help them and they already have a vet appt ?? I’m in love and already heart broken that they’re going to have to find safe homes and can’t all stay together! ???????????? #straycat #strays #kittens #cats #catsoftiktok #fyp #fyp?