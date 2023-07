Les propriétaires d'une chatte en surpoids ont trouvé un moyen ingénieux pour l'aider à maigrir (vidéo)

Chai’s weightloss journey 1 month in! We have always portioned out her food but she started gaining weight because she kept stealing food from her blind sister when we weren’t looking. The button keeps her busy and gives her sister time to finish her food so Chai wont steal it. Since we started using it we have noticed she has more energy and has been much more playful! [Link to the dispensor is in my bio.] P.S. We shouldn’t have to explain our choices about our own pets but since last time there was a war in the comment section about dry food vs wet food… 1) we add water to their food, 2) we buy kibble with no plant protein or artificial colors/flavor/preservatives, 3) Leona refuses to eat wet food, 4) we compliment their diet with freeze dried treats (chicken, chicken hearts, and minows), 5) we have consulted 3 different vets and they all said dry food was purrfectly fine. HOWEVER we are also not promoting any particuler type of diet or claiming to be experts, you should always do your own research and consult your own vet. ???????????? As always please be kind to eachother in the comments! Thank you for all the love we have been getting! ???? #cats #weightloss #cattraining #fatcat #treatdispenser