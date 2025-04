La lettre laissée avec cette chatte séniore abandonnée après 11 ans de vie de famille bouleverse les bénévoles, mais la chatte attend toujours sa seconde chance

In November 2023, Lala was abandoned in the middle of the night by her family, left at the shelter with only this heartbreaking note. No matter what they were going through, this was not the right way to say goodbye. We can empathize, but animals deserve better. Now, nearly April 2025, Lala is 12 years old and still waiting for a family to call her own. Sadly, the shelter environment doesn’t bring out her best side, making it harder for her to catch the eye of potential adopters. But in foster care, she’s been described as a loving, gentle girl—she just needs a chance to show it. Let’s find Lala the home she deserves in the time she has left, whether that’s months or years. She still has so much love to give, and we want her to spend her days in a warm, cozy home—not in a shelter environment that doesn’t let her true personality shine. #adoptme #adoptacat #adoptasenior #seniorpets #seniorcat #adoptdontshop #cat #adoption #humanemiami #humanesociety