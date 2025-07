Les miaulements incessants d’une chatte récemment arrivée en famille d'accueil sauvent son frère malade (vidéo)

Sometimes, they cry for a reason. Her cries led me back to the shelter, where I found out her brother was dying. He was dying of FIP. I’ve fostered a cat with FIP before. In Germany, treatment isn’t legally available through vets, but I knew I couldn’t let him die in that shelter. So I brought him home, expecting to give him comfort at the end. But what happened next… felt like a miracle. - - Follow for more rescue stories: @pawsitiveinfluenc Support my foster journey, venmo: @pawsitiveinfluenc #FIPWarriorC#CatRescueStoryF#FosterCatsF#FIPAwarenessC#CatAdvocate#rescuecatsofinstagram#F#FIPTreatmentS#ShelterCatLoveC#CatSiblingsC#CompassionInActionC#CatsofInstagramFosterJourney

