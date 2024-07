Le sort d'un chat sénior endeuillé et livré à lui-même émeut une bénévole qui lui ouvre la porte de son foyer

PLEASE SEE UPDATE ON TIGGY IN THE NEXT VIDS AND CONSIDER DONATING TO HIS VET INTAKE/ AFTERCARE at http://AllFurLove.org OR VENMO: @AllFurLoveAnimalRescue ** this cats been around my neighborhood since i was so young (im 25) and his owner, my neighbor Anne passed away about or around a year ago.hes an indoor outdoor boy but clearly he hasnt been inside since. Sometimes (like today) i heard him just crying at the door waiting for Anne to open it ???????????? i wish i could save him but this is his home. Hes knows the hood he knows his home. He just doesnt know where his mom is or why she wont let him in and it really really hurts my heart to be aware of the situation for him and not be able to tell him