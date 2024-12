Le récit déchirant d'une chatte ramenée au refuge parce que ses congénères la malmenaient (vidéo)

She doesn’t understand why she’s back in the shelter ???????? Three-year-old Ahsoka is officially our longest resident ???? After 260+ days with a foster family, she returned to the shelter because the other kitties in the home were picking on her and started guarding the litter box. This affectionate girl is very voal and will come to you for pets and love. She likes to give kisses and cuddle on her terms. Ahsoka is also very playful and likes interactive toys on strings. She is incredibly soft and her coloring is beautiful. Ahsoka gets along with other kitties and kids, she’s litter box trained, and loves to cuddle - she is the perfect cat! Please don’t let her wait one more day for a permanent home ??????????????? Ahsoka's friends at J.R. Dunn Jewelers have kindly sponsored her adoption fee. If she sounds like she might be a good fit for you, please fill out a pre-adoption application at www.humanebroward.com and come to the shelter to meet her. The shelter is located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL and opens daily at 11 a.m. If you have any questions, please call 954-989-3977 ext. 6. #cat #catrescue #adoptme #catsofinstagram #catstagram #adoptacat #catreel #catreels #animalshelter #animalrescue #dogshelter #fortlauderdale #florida #instacute #instacat #catadoption #adoptasheltercat #ash #catlover #instagood #kitten #kittensofinstagram #cutecat #tigercat #tabby #wholesome #velcrocat #shycat #catlife #catlovers #ahsoka