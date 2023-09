Fascinée par l'histoire du chat du phare, elle se rend sur place dans l'espoir de le rencontrer (vidéo)

Being an adult orphan, with no living family, I’ve always carved out space and belonging. When that gets tiresome, I think of animals like Mina who do the same, who choose bravery and love despite a past of rejection and hurt. May we all be a little more vulnerable to make room for love. ?? Thank you Point Arena Lighthouse staff for being Mina’s chosen family. #lighthouse #pointareana #arenamina #mendocinocounty