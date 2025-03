Ce chat a montré qu’il était le plus heureux du monde le jour de son adoption (vidéo)

Mr Boots was surrendered by his previous owners and when I went to the shelter he was hiding alone. The second I brought him home he went to town making biscuits and hasn’t stopped over a year later. Safe to say he is happy and deserves a raise ???? (For licensing or usage, contact [email protected])

