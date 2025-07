Épuisée et affamée, cette chatte choisit le bon garage pour s’effondrer, elle y trouve une famille et la vie sauve alors que des inondations s'annoncent (vidéo)

We’re trying to get you better, baby girl ???? To answer a few questions, no, Penny was not chipped. Yes, she is anemic and her lab work showed that her numbers are everywhere except “average/normal”. She stays in the smaller water closet to help with congestion being in a smaller space. In there, she has a new box as a bed with a clean litter box, food, and water. She tends to find herself in the litter box, but she does have another option and she appears to be active every time we check on her. If she doesn’t start visibly eating today or showing signs of hunger, I’ll call a new vet tomorrow for a second opinion. We have kept up with the 3 medications from the previous video. I appreciate everyone’s advice being in this new position. I am always willing to learn and do better for her and for future animals who may cross paths with us again. I considered going Live in her little bathroom and taking advice about her that way, so maybe it’ll happen! • #flashfloods #straycat #homelesskitty #found #luckypenny #centex