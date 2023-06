Ce chaton abandonné et paralysé apprend à marcher avec le soutien de ses sauveurs (vidéo)

Meet Milou?? Help him walk???????? his recovery is 2,000$ I knew i couldn’t leave him, as pee my experience I think he was dumped not a stray???? He took his flea medication and deworming pill! He pees and poops on his own???????? so the probability to walk is high because he shows voluntary movement in his legs?? #adoptdontshop #cat #explore #fyp #rescue #lebanon #help #explorepage #exploremore #catlover #catsoflebanon #catlife #???? #donate #love #kitten #paralyzed