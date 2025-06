4 ans après le décès du chat de son enfance, elle le "revoit" à travers un félin errant surgi de nulle part (vidéo)

I’ll make a video explaining their individual lore soon, but this should suffice for now. Voodoo lived to be 18 and died at sunrise on friday the 13th (spooky and very his style). Limbo was discovered to be an 8 year old street cat, who after spending a blissful year relaxing inside with me, had to be put down due to medical issues (fluid built up in the lungs and other things if i remember correctly) that simply came from his rough lifestyle :( However, Limbo was FINE until it hit midnight on the day I planned to move him from the city i found him in back to my hometown. He took a turn around midnight that felt poetic and like he simply wanted to be a Cincinnati boy forever! ) Anyway hope this helps some of you who are asking for more about these kitties #soulmate #soulcat #reincarnation