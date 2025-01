Venant de perdre sa propriétaire et sa maison, ce chien s’accroche à sa peluche et attend son prochain foyer (vidéo)

Hi, I’m Domino and my world turned upside down when my loving owner passed away, and her grandkids couldn’t care for me. Now, I’m holding onto my teddy bear for comfort, dreaming of a new family to call my own. ???????? I’m a 2-year-old happy-go-lucky boy with a lot of energy! I LOVE playing with dogs and kids, though I’ll admit I can’t resist chasing cats (sorry, feline friends!). I’m crate-trained, know my basic commands, and walk great on a leash! Oh, and vacuums? Not a fan, but who is? ??????? I’d love a home where we can go on walks, runs, and maybe even splash around with the garden hose. I’m very treat-motivated, so I’m easy to train and always ready to learn something new. I would love nothing more than to get adopted in time to join you for the VCA Walk for the Animals on February 1st. ???????? I promise to bring all the love, joy, and tail wags your family could ever need. Visit www.walk4theanimals.comto learn more and help raise funds for animals in need. Please share for Domino ???? To meet Domino or any other pet, please fill out a pre-adoption application at www.humanebroward.com (link is in bio) and come to the Humane Society of Broward County to meet her. The shelter is located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL and opens daily at 11 a.m. If you have any questions, please call 954-989-3977 ext. 6. #rescuedog #shelterdog #adoptme #adoptdontshop #goodgirl #fortlauderdale #florida #dogreels #reels #dogs #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #dogshelter #animalshelter #instadog #instadaily #adoptMercy #rescuepup #walk #southflorida #miami #browardcounty #dogs #dogoftheday #dogsofinstagram #instadog #instadaily #insta #VCAWalkForTheAnimals #AdoptDomino #ForeverHomeNeeded