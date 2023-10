Une femme pleure devant la vidéo d’un chien âgé abandonné; le lendemain, elle le retrouve dans sa maison !

Dreaming of happier days… 13-year-old Marley came to us when his family moved and couldn’t take him along. We can only imagine what he’s dreaming of… maybe memories of happy times playing or cuddling with loved ones. Marley is a PERFECT boy: house-trained, great with kids, and friendly with other dogs. Our volunteers say he’s a big teddy bear - always gentle and sweet. As a member of our Grey Whisker Club, Marley has had a complimentary dental cleaning and blood work. He hasn’t been diagnosed with any health issues. Marley has been with us for over two months now, so we hope the family of his dreams will come along soon! Could that be you? Come on in to meet Marley - we’re open 11-6 daily, no appointment needed! #adoptdontshop #adopt #seniordog #rescuedog