Une femme a trouvé un moyen d’emmener son chien sénior en balade sans le fatiguer (vidéo)

Our yellow lab is 13 and can’t go for long walks anymore. We use DoggyHut to make a daily walk possible for him. Make time for your dogs. Time with them is limited. Love this boy so much???? #yellowlab #DoggyHut #dogbuggy #dogwalk #furbaby #olddog #dogbed #gooddog #loveyourdog #bethereforyourdog #bethereforthem #willyoubethere #mansbestfriend #doglovers #dogloversoftiktok