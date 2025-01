Une chienne et ses 4 chiots abandonnés sur le bord de la route près des incendies renouent avec l'espoir

Mommy Taylor and her four newborns were abanoned on the side of the highway during the Los Angeles fires. ???? Taylor and her puppies are now resting and recovering in an incredible foster home. Mommy has some burns, but she’s going to be ok. This beautiful family deserved better. @The Dodo @weratedogs @Newsweek #losangeles #dog #dogs #puppy #puppies #dogrescue #rescuedog #puppycheck #pittie #pittiesoftiktok #doglover #cute #fyp #foryou #viral