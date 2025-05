Une bénévole est submergée par l'émotion en retrouvant la chienne qu'elle a secourue plusieurs mois plus tôt et qui commence une nouvelle vie (vidéo)

She finally got everything she deserves ???? ????@Cocopup @thelaserlad . For anyone asking, we rescued 8 dogs while on holiday. Myself and my partner at the time of finding homes weren’t financially or physically in the position to adopt ourselves (although we would have loved to!), so we wanted to make sure they all got the best homes and lives possible, and seeing how happy she is now makes it all worth it. I’m so happy we could do this for Bluebell. She’s deserves the best after all she’s been through. Here’s to your new life ????. #rescuedog #rescuepuppy #puppyrescue #puppytok #puppy #rescuepuppies #dogsoftiktok #doglove #happyeverafter #dogadoption