Un couple bienveillant passe des heures dans un champ à convaincre une chienne de se laisser secourir et l'aide à prendre un nouveau départ (vidéo)

Replying to @JS We found this baby a forever home! I know a lot of you were hoping we would be able to keep her, but she started to become very uncomfortable around our other dogs. We would have loved to have kept her, but we had to do what was best for her, and being in a home where she is the only dog was a better option in order for her to strive confidently. We prayed on it everyday and the most kind woman had contacted me. She helps out animals herself and she had been following our story from the beginning. She had been wanting to adopt a new pup into her home, but she was waiting for the perfect bond. When we went over to her home, she instantly fell in love. I know the video is quick, but we stayed and talked for a while and we truly believe they couldn’t be more perfect for each other. This sweet woman agreed we’d all stay in contact and since then they’ve already been having so much fun together. She’s been sending constant pictures and videos throughout the days and the pup looks so content and at peace. We showed her all the love you guys have been giving and she thought it was amazing! Thank you to everyone for all the support and love for this girl. And thank you to everyone who helping in trying to find her owners?? #dogrescue #dogtok #couples