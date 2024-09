Un chiot abandonné sous une chaleur accablante est sauvé une mère de famille bienveillante (vidéo)

Replying to @Southern Sand Maddie is doing well since being picked up off the side of the road. At the vet she stayed pancaked to the floor but she’s starting to do much better at home! She’ll nap outside her crate, loves treat time, she’s befriending our dogs/cat and has had zero potty accidents. She is the sweetest dog, always rolling over for belly rubs. I’ve even witnessed her taking a few dog toys back to her kennel. We’re letting her go at her own pace but I look forward to seeing Maddie let loose and play with other dogs. As much as we’d love to keep Maddie, we can only be her foster home. We have multiple dogs already and we want to be able to help the next one in need because in our area, there is always a next one. Maddie is the 38th foster dog this year alone. In a month she’ll be adoptable via Paddy’s Paws out of Wisconsin! Maddie’s vet update: They estimate her around 6-10 months old, 28lbs, no microchip, positive for hookworms, received rabies shot and Heartworm test was negative. Vet said the skin around her wound has already started healing so they suggested hydrotherapy treatment, antibiotics and wound medication. She started Heartworm/flea prevention as well.