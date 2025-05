Heureuse à l’idée d’enfin trouver sa famille pour la vie, cette petite chienne doit malheureusement faire face à l’ignorance totale des adoptants (vidéo)

Princessa has experienced a lot of rejection in her short life. At 9 months she was dumped at a kill shelter for normal puppy behavior (mouthing and jumping). Since being rescued from the kill shelter, she’s been struggling to find a foster or adopter. People always say how cute she is, but never want to take her home. Princessa is a bubbly silly girl who will keep you entertained for hours. She’s everything you could ever want in a puppy. She is always up for fetch, tug-o-war, or a long walk. She is mostly house trained, does well with other animals, and does well in a crate! Princessa needs a NY foster now, but is also available to adopt. Click the link in bio to apply to be her foster or adopt. #adoptdontshop #adoptme #animalsoftiktok #nycanimalrescue #fosterdogsoftiktok #savethemall #nonprofit #fosterme #fosteranimals #fosteringsaveslives #dogfoster