Un chien à bout de force et transi de froid mobilise des bénévoles tentant désespérément de le ramener à la vie (vidéo)

Horton was found unresponsive and abandoned in a home during the coldest part of our winter. He arrived at our shelter on January 19th when the high was expected to reach only 12 degrees after he was rescued by our Animal Service Officers. He was found with another dog who unfortunately did not make it. After being rushed to our shelter, our vet clinic team jumped into action to save Horton's precious life. Hair dryers, blankets, and even slippers were placed on Horton to help bring his body temperature back to a normal level. Little by little we started to see signs of life. From slightly blinking his eyes, to making eye contact with one of our vets as she spoke words of encouragement to him…he was showing us that he was ready and willing to fight. Before we knew it, Horton eagerly ate wet food that we provided to him showing that he was fully conscious even though he was still very weak. A vet tech carefully carried him to the floor where he could be closely monitored for the rest of the day. Just a few days later…Horton is showing his sweet personality and enjoying the affection and care that our vet clinic is giving him. Horton is on his way to a full recovery and we will fight for him just as he fought for his own life. Our Animal Services Division is pursues criminal charges at the highest level.