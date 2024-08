Soulagée d’avoir mis ses petits en sécurité, une chienne errante se transforme complètement et profite enfin de la vie qu’elle mérite (vidéo)

Happening now: I was at school teaching my morning class when I got a message about a stray Basset giving birth at a shop over the weekend. When they came in this morning, they saw her with newborn puppies and reached out to rescues for help. The shop was just around the corner from my campus, so I went and scooped them up. Mama is in horrific condition. I can barely see her eyes, she’s covered in dirt and fleas and is so hungry. She had 11 babies and 3 were no longer alive when the shop workers found them all. So mama and 8 surviving babies are now with me. Spay and neuter your dogs, y‘all. My heart breaks that this poor girl was alone all weekend in labor and just trying to survive for her and her puppies. It’ll be an uphill battle for these newborns since they were born in unsafe conditions and are covered in fleas, too. But they’re all safe now, and I’ll do my best. Follow along for their journeys!