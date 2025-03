Lors d’un shooting photo, cette chienne dévoile une posture assise jamais vue auparavant (vidéo)

Adoption Needed | This is Vera! She was surrendered to the @HumaneSocietyTampa when her owner was moving! She’s one of the sweetest dogs we’ve met but she was a little nervous of our lights so we didn’t get a great photo. Laurie, our shelter volunteer, noticed that she was sitting in a very unique way. We had never seen a dog sit like that before. She wanted to cuddle with me and Ilana with @FairyTail Pet Care too. We alerted the staff at the shelter and they did some x-rays. They came back negative for any abnormalities and she isn’t in any pain thankfully. Vera is available for adoption as of today! Vera’s Second Short is sponsored by @pawlowskimastrillilawgroup Let’s find Vera a home! #agoldphoto #tampa #petphotography #dogphotography